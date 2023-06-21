NITI Aayog VC Suman Bery Meets J&K LG Manoj Sinha

SRINAGAR, Jun 21: Suman Bery, Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog met the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan, today.

He discussed with the Lt Governor the J&K Vision Document for Viksit Bharat @ 2047 and the way forward.

They also discussed various important matters including Holistic Agriculture Development Program (HDAP); potential PPP projects and Asset monetization, and funding on the pattern of North-Eastern/Himalayan states for externally-aided projects.