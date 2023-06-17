MD JJM, DC review progress of projects in Ramban

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, June 17: Mission Director, Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), Dr. Gulam Nabi Itoo and Deputy Commissioner Ramban Mussarat Islam today jointly convened a meeting of coordinating departments of the JJM and reviewed the activities, works being done in the district.

Chief Engineer Jal Shakti, Hamesh Manchanda, Superintendent Engineer Anil Gupta, CPO Dr. Kasturi Lal, Xen Rajiv Gai, AEEs, JEs and other concerned attended the meeting.

The MD took a detailed review of the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission and status of works being executed by Jal Shakti Department under JJM schemes in the district.

Executive Engineer Jal Shakti, through a powerpoint presentation, apprised about the status of ongoing works including laying of supply Pipes, construction of rapid sand filtration plants and digging of bore- wells etc.

He informed that the district has a total 57738 households out of which 28297 have water supply connections and the rest will be covered by the end of 15 August 2023.

It was informed that the total schemes approved for the district are 88 and all works have been tendered. It was also informed that 196 works have been allotted under JJM.

During the meeting, various issues including Har Ghar Jal Certification (HGJC), NABARD Funded schemes, Water Quality Monitoring & Surveillance (WQMS), Training of women for use of FTKs, status of Swachh Jal se Surakha, IEC activities, physical and financial status of JJM was also reviewed and directions were issued for the proper and timely implementation of JJM.

During the deliberations, bottlenecks were also identified and solutions discussed and instructions passed to remove the same through a synergetic approach of all.

The Mission Director asked the concerned officials to enhance the transparency and effectiveness in monitoring of the works including functioning of NGOs empanelled as Implementation Support Agencies (ISAs).

He urged all stakeholders to speed up their efforts in order to achieve the mission’s goal. He also suggested certain measures that need to be taken in order to ensure proper implementation of the schemes and their successful completion.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner said the district administration is taking all efforts in making the mission of Har Ghar Jal, a reality. He also appreciated stakeholders for their ongoing endeavours in furtherance of JJM and sought more vibrant IEC activities.

Later, MD also interacted with the contractors and listened to their issues for redressal.