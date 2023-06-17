Modi Govt reinstated basic principles of Indian Constitution: YV Sharma

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 17: Narendra Modi Government reinstated the basic principles enshrined in Indian Constitution as envisioned after the nation achieved freedom from the British rule in 1947, said YV Sharma J&K BJP spokesperson.

YV Sharma, accompanied by party media in charge, Dr. Pardeep Mahotra and Cell convenor, Mukherjee Sharma addressed a press conference at party Headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, here, today.

Sharma said that PM Modi has sincerely tried and succeeded in reaching up to masses and to provide them with the basic needs like food, residence, electricity, water, safety, health, cleanliness, roads, transport, education, equality and other necessary requirements.

Modi Government has worked on internal and external security, rich heritage of India, promoted self reliance, permanent inclusive, progressive and sustained development and long term vision. It has completed its nine years in the service of the nation ensuring all round development in the nation.

He said Modi Government has provided equal rights and opportunities to the underprivileged sections those who were neglected for decades by the successive governments by giving focus on schools, colleges, universities, Medical Colleges, AIIMS, IITs, IIMs.

People beneficial schemes like Ayushmaan and Jana Aushadhi Kendras has provided relief to crores of people. It has provided liberal funding to strengthen the local representatives like Panchs, Sarpanchs, councillors. Roads, railway infrastructure up to Kashmir, increasing tourism sector.

He said Modi Government has successfully combated Corona, Ukraine conflict, China aggression, Pakistan sponsored terrorism, drug menace. It has ensured recognition to rich cultural heritage like Yoga besides strengthened economy and GDP and increased exports.

It ensured schemes like Ujwala, Ujala Izzatghar to provide dignity to the poor. The graph of India and Indians has risen all over the world, he added.