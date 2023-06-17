All issues will be addressed on priority : Baldev Prakash

J&K Bank MD & CEO chairs customers meet in Kargil

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, June 17: On his visit to Ladakh, J&K Bank MD & CEO Baldev Prakash today chaired a customer meet in Kargil which was attended by a cross-section of bank’s valuable customers including hoteliers, traders and local residents.

Accompanied by the Bank’s Executive Director Sudhir Gupta, Zonal Head (Leh) Angchuk Dorjey and Cluster Head (Kargil) Ishafaq Ahmad, MD & CEO interacted with customers and took stock of Bank’s services being provided to the people of Kargil.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, “Ladakh is one the most important zones in terms of bank’s commitment of serving to empower. It assumes greater significance as the Bank is in mission-mode to realize the national vision of inclusive growth and equitable financial development. And we are already geared towards meeting these goals in all our operational geographies.”

“The purpose of my visit is to get a first hand feedback of our services and issues that you face while dealing with the Bank. After listening to you, I assure you that all the issues will be addressed on priority and within the framework of regulatory guidelines”, he added.

Thanking the participant customers for their love and long-association with the premier financial institution of J&K and Ladakh, MD & CEO informed them of Bank’s plans to expand the Bank’s infra structure in Ladakh while extending best conventional and digital banking services to the people.

“This year we plan to make effective interventions under CSR also in the UT”, he added.

While lauding MD & CEO’s concern for and consistency in reaching out to the people of Ladakh, the participant customers appreciated his patience and warmth while listening to them. Acknowledging the Bank’s efforts besides appreciating the staff for their customer-friendly approach, the participants also put forth some valuable suggestions to further improve bank’s services and footprint in the UT.The meeting concluded with the vote of thanks presented by Zonal Head Leh, Dorjay Angchuk.