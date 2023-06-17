Lt Governor Mishra visits 1st Ladakh Battalion NCC at Kharu

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, June 17: The Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Brigadier (Retd) Dr B D Mishra visited the 1st Ladakh Battalion NCC at Military Station, Kharu.

Speaking to the NCC cadets at Shaitan Singh Auditorium, LG expressed happiness over his interaction with the cadets and the screening of the documentary, ‘Kranti Veer’ by noted documentary filmmaker Syed Mahmoud Nawaz on the occasion.

He appreciated Col (Retd) RS Sidhu for his motivational talk and hoped that the NCC cadets would follow in his footsteps and become brave soldiers to serve the country.

LG stated that the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi wants to train as many people and youth as possible to help them become more sincere and disciplined in their lives to take the country forward. Commending the initiative taken by NCC Directorate Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh to establish a new battalion of NCC in Ladakh, he assured to provide all possible assistance to make the Ladakh NCC unit the best in the country.

Highlighting the advantages of the Agniveer scheme introduced by the Central Government, LG stated that the Agniveer soldiers, who will return to civilian lives after their four years stint, will be more disciplined and experienced and will be better placed than others.

He advised the NCC cadets to work in a dignified manner on a mission mode and prepare themselves to sacrifice themselves for the safety and security of the nation, whenever the need arises.

Col RS Sidhu (Retd), who is also a renowned author, gave a motivational talk to the cadets.

Additional Director General (ADG) of NCC Directorate of UT J&K and Ladakh, Major General RK Sachdeva, briefed about the NCC Directorate of UT J&K and Ladakh. He apprised LG of three new NCC Battalions and Squadrons being raised by the NCC Directorate of J&K and Ladakh, including one battalion in Kargil with a strength of 3,520 cadets. He also informed the upcoming NCC Camp at Chushul in which cadets from across the country will take part and visit both Chushul and Korzok which have been included in the Vibrant Villages Programme.

The NCC cadets also performed dance and sang patriotic songs on the occasion.

Renowned documentary filmmaker Syed Mahmoud Nawaz, Army officials and NCC cadets were present on the occasion.