AGM of IETE Jammu Sub Centre held

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 17: The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Institute of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers (IETE), Jammu Sub Centre (J&K) was held here today.

After the welcome address by IETE honorary secretary, Dr. Vijay Sharma the agenda points were taken up in the meeting for discussion.

All the points were discussed and issues were resolved. The financial statement and activity report for the year 2022-2023 was approved.

Joy Ganjoo, chairman IETE, Jammu Sub Centre delivered the significance and achievements of IETE of Jammu Sub Centre for the year 2022-2023 and informed that IETE came into existence in November, 1953 and presently it has more than 63 centers and sub- centers across the country.

He stated that Jammu Sub Centre has been an active and vibrant Sub Centre of IETE which has been organizing the technical workshops, seminars and expert lectures from time to time in the latest technical areas for the benefit of student community.

Dr. Vijay Sharma conducted the proceedings and presented the activity report and Dr. Romilla Malla Bhat, vice chairman presented the accounts statement for FY-2022-2023.

Prof. Pawnesh Abrol, immediate past chairman; Sameer Sharma, vice chairman FIETE; Maj. Gen. S.K Sharma, Retd (FIETE); Prof. Sumit Gupta, SMVDU and Dr. Suresh Rao, JU were among prominent members who attended the meeting.