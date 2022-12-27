Mayor kick starts work of public toilet under Smart City Mission at Hari Market

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 27: Mayor Jammu Rajinder Sharma today kick started construction work of public toilet under Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL) at Hari Market, Jammu.

Councillor of Ward Number 15 Sandhya Gupta and Additional Chief Executive Officer, Hitesh Gupta and other officials were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor lauded efforts of Jammu Smart City Limited to improve the urban life in the City of Temples under Smart City Mission programme initiated by Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

He further said that under the leadership of Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha is taking effective steps to accelerate the mission for inclusive and sustainable growth in the cities.

Rajinder Sharma further asked concerned officials to ensure completion of the project within the stipulated time frame. Sandhya Gupta said that the project will be helpful to keep city neat and clean.

Additional CEO, JSCL and Joint Commissioner, JMC, Hitesh Gupta informed that the construction of toilet with two chambers at Hari Market Jammu is part of junctions’ improvement project.

“Under 23 junctions’ improvement project, the JSCL has taken up many works including geometric improvement, pickup-drop off locations, lighting, street furniture, Tree line, bus stops, location of traffic Signals, drainage of roads through catch pits, toilets and water ATMs,” he said.

“Total number of toilets under junctions’ improvement projects is 7. Double units proposed at Hari Market and Ware House, Single units at Rehari, Panama Chowk and Baggad Mandi, 3 numbers of Blue Green projects -Tawi Canal Mangal market to Gorkha Nagar proposed at Mangal market, opposite University Auditorium and Gorkha nagar,” he added.

He further said that the completion of the project will provide better facilities to citizens as well as tourists.