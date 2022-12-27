ReK teachers stage protest outside BJP Headquarters

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 27: In a unique way of registering their protest, Rehbar-e-Khel (ReK) teachers today performed different exercises in front of BJP Headquarters located at Trikuta Nagar, here and appealed the Jammu and Kashmir administration to fulfill the promises made to them.

Hundreds of Rehbar-e-Khel teachers participated in the protest on the 8th consecutive day under the banner of Jammu and Kashmir Rehbar -e-Khel Teachers Association. The protest was led by Association president Dheeraj Salaria.

The protesting ReK teachers reminded the LG administration of J&K the promises, which he had made with their delegation at Raj Bhavan in Srinagar on May 29, 2022. They said BJP president Ravinder Raina had also framed a committee to resolve their issues but the committee has not yet submitted its final report.

“LG administration has recently proposed to de-freeze the posts which were frozen for ReK teachers in the policy approved by the Cabinet. The former LG GC Murmu had formed a committee to find a way to reduce probation period from 7 years to 5 years and enhancement in salary of ReK teachers) as it was technically next to impossible to survive on a meager amount of Rs 3000 per month,” the protesters said, adding, however, in a recent proposal given by the committee, they have proposed to send the vacant posts to recruiting agencies.

The protesting teachers said that the LG administration has directed the department to implement the order which was proposed by the committee which is against the policy and cabinet order of ReK teachers. They said as per the policy, the available vacancies of PET’s will be kept reserved for ReK teachers but the Government is going to de-freeze the frozen posts, which is totally injustice with them.

They demanded immediate cancellation of order (GAD-/1/2021-02(13125) and minimization of probation period from 7 years to 5 years on ReT pattern.