JKRLM Digipay Sakhis turn Banking correspondents, courtesy J&K Bank

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Dec 27: In order to provide basic banking services in rural areas of UT of J&K, Jammu Kashmir Rural Livelihoods Mission (JKRLM) in collaboration with J&K Bank took a historic decision of engaging women Self Help Groups members in the banking sector as Business Correspondent (BCs) for last mile delivery of banking services in unbanked & under-banked areas of UT of J&K.

As many as 41 SHG members have been engaged as Banking correspondents (BCs)in the unbanked GPS across the UT of J&K.

Deputy General Manager J&K Bank Manju Gupta, AGM Rafi Ahmad Mir ,District programme Managers Financial inclusion JKRLM, and other senior official were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion Deputy General Manager J&K Bank Manju Gupta said “with these Digipay Sakhis as our business correspondents ,we have taken a step closer to serve people especially women living in rural hinterlands ,at their doorstep through our prime alternate banking channel- the BC network. These young and energetic ladies promoted under JKRLM shall now provide basic banking services to the people in general and women in particular for such areas across Kashmir valley at their doorsteps.”The Bank is shortly engaging Bcs for the Jammu region under the similar agreement with JKRLM “,he added

In an official communication Mission Director JKRLM, Indu Kanwal Chib expressed her profound gratitude to the Bank for formally engaging 41 Digipay Sakhis as Banking correspondents a historic contribution towards employment generation.

Adding further, the MD said that ,Providing Door to Door Banking Services in rural areas are an important component of Financial Inclusion and ensuring sustainable development besides JKRLMs collab with J&K Bank has taken a step forward to promote door to door banking service among rural areas through engaging these Banking correspondents.

She further stated that this initiative will empower SHG members by functioning as BCs, establishing a sustainable Business Correspondent network to offer banking services in under banked rural areas.

Banking correspondents, will promote & facilitate digital & cashless transactions, providing door to door banking facilities to rural areas using Adhaar Enabled Payment System or AEPS, enabling deep rural financial connectivity to thousands of women in Rural Jammu & Kashmir, she added.

MD further added that these Banking correspondents will play a key role in giving wings to the dreams of rural women in becoming independent and progressive women.