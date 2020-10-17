Mayor, Deputy Mayor lay foundation of multilevel parking

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 17: Mayor Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC), Chander Mohan Gupta along with Purnima Sharma, Deputy Mayor here today laid foundation of ramp based multi-level parking at Panjtirthi.

Avny Lavasa, JMC Commissioner and Councillors as well as other JMC officials were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion the Mayor said, the parking facility will not only help in providing safe, secure and efficient vehicular passage but will also enhance public safety and security.

He also said that the project cost is estimated to be Rs. 24 crore and its completion time is 18 months.

“The work has been allotted to M/s Vikas & Associates and the project shall have parking space for 258 cars and 136 two wheelers,” Gupta maintained.

He said, this will be a multi-level parking facility with two basements, ground floor and four floors plus terrace parking areas.

A handout stated that objective of the parking facility is to decongest the vehicular traffic in Jammu city and its adjoining areas.

It is pertinent to mention here that the old Jammu City is presently grappling with the acute problem of not having proper and adequate space for parking vehicles because of which the vehicles are parked all along roadsides creating frequent traffic jams.