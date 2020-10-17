Casual labourers demand release of wages

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Oct 17: The casual labourers of Wild Life Protection today staged a sit-in here demanding the release of their pending wages.

They said that their files are lying pending with the Chief Wildlife Warden for last more than 6 months, due to which the files are not being pushed ahead to be cleared.

“These files that are 1187 in number have not moved for the several months,” they said.

They demanded that these files should be moved to the Finance Department without any further delay. “We demand that our wages should be released under wages head and regularization in pursuance to the SRO 520 as soon as possible,” they demanded.

They said that they and their families are suffering due to the non-payment of their wages.

They also demanded that their wages must be credited to them through online mode as is done in the case of other casual labourers. “These are our demands including the implementation of the Minimum Wages Act,” they said.

The sit-in was led by their President, Baba Hussian Malik along with Hilal Ahmad Khan, Muzaffar Nabi and others.