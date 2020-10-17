Many political activists join Apni Party in Pattan

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 17: Prominent social workers and scores of political activists led by Ashiq Hussain from Singhpora block in Pattan constituency of Baramulla district joined the Apni Party.

The new entrants were welcomed by Party District president Baramulla Shoaib Lone and district office bearers of the party. Before the joining ceremony, Ashiq Hussain and his associates raised issues pertaining to the developmental problems in the Singhpora block.

They expressed serious concern over what they called absolute neglect of the Singhpora block and its adjoining areas at the hands of the administration. The new entrants, however, exhibited complete confidence in policies and programmes of Apni Party leadership terming them pragmatic in nature.

Welcoming them into the party fold, Lone, former MLA Sangrama and Apni Party district president Baramulla observed that the inhabitants of the Pattan constituency have been unfortunately used as a vote bank by their representatives in J&K legislature.

“Apni Party has a different approach and we want people to judge us by our performance and not by any other consideration. Under the leadership of our visionary president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, we have pledged to dedicate ourselves for the welfare and services of the people,” Lone remarked.

He hoped that the new joining at Singhpora block will further strengthen the party base in Pattan constituency. “This will eventually lead to more public welfare measures in the future,” he added.