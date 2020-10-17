PHE workers’ strike continues

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 17: The strike of the PHE/ Jal Shakti department daily rated/ consolidated workers continued on the 23rd consecutive day today.

The Jal Shakti Department/ PHE workers under the banner of PHE Employees United Front, held strong protest demonstration in the office of Chief Engineer at BC Road, Jammu. The Front leaders criticized Chief Secretary of J&K UT for his comments and alleged that he was adding fuel to the fire.

The workers were shouting slogans against the UT Administration and BJP Government at the Centre. They alleged that BJP has failed to resolve the pending issues of the workers and employees despite long protests and many representations to the higher authorities.

The protesting workers were demanding their regularisation, release of pending 65 months’ wages of many workers, implement Minimum Wages Act in J&K on Central pattern and revoke 12 vouchers’ rider. After holding strong protest demonstration, they sat on day long dharna in the BC Road PHE office complex.

The speakers expressed great displeasure over the statement of Chief Secretary of J&K UT, BVR Subramaniam and said if 60,000 workers are engaged under backdoor then 57, 000 daily wagers were regularized before 1994 by Government under which law. Instead of resolving issue, the Chief Secretary was trying to spoil the situation, they alleged.

They claimed that the agitation would be continued till their demands are addressed by the Government. The workers said no more assurances are needed from senior officers , there is time to act now. The members alleged that J&K Administration itself wants to worsen the situation. During Covid, daily wagers do not want to assemble in large number but the Administration has forced them to go for agitation.

Prominent among those who spoke on the occasion included – Hoshiar Singh, Bhanu Partap, Ravi Hanas, Jyoti Parkash, Rajinder Singh, Rakesh kumar, Navdeep Singh, Binkal Manhas, Vishav Dubey and others.