Panchs, Sarpanches of border areas demand restoration of 4G

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Oct 17: Panchs and Sarpanches of the border areas of district Samba have strongly demanded resumption of 4G internet service in Jammu and Kashmir immediately.

Sarpanches under the chairmanship of Sarpanch Ravinder Singh Lablu at a press conference here, today said that the internet service in Jammu and Kashmir is closed and children studying online due to the closure of the colleges and schools after spread of Corona epidemic are facing problems but due to low speed of Internet. He said this being a grave problem but no attention is being paid to it by the Government. He said that mobile companies in Jammu and Kashmir are charging full amount of recharge but are not giving them enough 2G speed, of which the Government needs to take cognizance.

The Sarpanches said that even when 4G service was in operation in Jammu and Kashmir, still the people faced problems at that time due to low speed of internet and there could not be proper communication in the border and remote hilly areas due to lack of signal but the problem compounded further due to lack of 4G internet service during the Corona period.

The education of the children of this area has been left in the middle, due to which the future of students hangs in the balance. Panchayat representatives said that the high speed internet service provided by the Government through fibre is also limited to the towns and there is no fibre service in the border and remote hilly areas.

They demanded that the 4G internet service in Jammu and Kashmir be restored at the earliest and also to provide high speed fibre internet facility in rural and border areas.

Sarpanch Vinod Fhangla, Panch Chhajju Ram, Panch Rajinder Singh, Panch Mukesh Attri, Rachpal Kumar, Rahul Taggar, Vishal Sambayal and Rohit Sambal were present on the press conference.