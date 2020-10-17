JDA seals 2 illegally constructed houses

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 17: Jammu Development Authority today sealed two illegally constructed houses at Chowadhi

The two houses are unauthorizedly constructed with no valid building permission from competent authority i.e. JDA .

The sealing operation was undertaken on the directions of Vice Chairperson JDA, Babila Rakwal and was closely monitored by Director Land Management, JDA Puneet Sharma.

The sealing operation was headed by Shruti Bhardwaj, Tehsildar and Chief Enforcement Officer, JDA.

The Enforcement team comprised Pankaj Singh Sambyal Khilafwarzi Officer; Rajinder Kumar and Ramesh Kumar I/c Khilafwarzi Inspectors, JDA; Mohammad Saleem, Naib Tehsildar, Bahu and police officials headed by I/c Police Post Sainik Colony, Anil Kumar.

Vice Chairperson, JDA has appealed to the residents of Jammu city to obey Building byelaws and Jammu Master Plan-2032 for systematic development of Jammu.