Development works taken up in hand on priority: Sat

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 17: Providing best possible infra to the inhabitants of Jammu West at their doorsteps, former president BJP J&K and Ex MLA, Sat Sharma (CA) kick started black topping works at Janipur area covering Ward 35 and 38.

He was also accompanied by BJP treasurer J&K Prabhat Singh, Corporator Ward 35 Yash Pal Sharma Mantoo, Mandal president Raveesh Mengi, PWD officials, local residents and political activists of the area.

The works are being constructed under the supervision of PWD and an estimated cost of Rs 53 lakh. The works will cover Patoli Chowk to High Court road, Rampura, Monalisa road, Khajuria Mohalla, Buta Nagar and Vivek Vihar.

Speaking on the occasion, Sat Sharma said that construction of these roads was a long pending demand of the residents of the above mentioned areas and that demand has been fulfilled. Sharma highlighted the major works taken up in the constituency in the past five years. He said that other areas of all 26 wards of Jammu West Assembly segment are also kept on priority and wherever necessary, the development works are taken up on priority so that people do not face any problem regarding infrastructure in their areas.

He stated that Jammu West Constituency is moving towards achieving the status of a Model Constituency. He said that more projects are in the pipeline and will be executed in a time bound manner. He appreciated the efforts of the PWD and concerned engineers for providing best possible services to the masses and stated that best quality roads are being provided to people across J&K.

Prabhat Singh, Raveesh and Yash Pal on the occasion assured the residents that all their genuine demands would be looked into on priority and assured that they will be forwarded to the concerned authorities for early approvals and execution. They also stated that with the efforts of former MLA many works were taken up in the Ward and the pace of development will continue in coming times as well.

Sanjay Bhat, Jatin Gupta, Rohit Gupta, Kannav Gupta, Ravi Sharma, Sanket Sharma, Umesh Bharghav and several others were also present.