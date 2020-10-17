People fed up with bluffs of BJP, Cong for due share to all regions: PCC

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 17: JKPCC Chief GA Mir has said that Congress focused on giving due political share and faster development of remote and backward areas of Doda district and other areas of Chenab region, during its Govt in the state and at the Centre.

Interacting with the people and party cadres in the Doda and Kishtwar districts during his tour of the area, Mir said that it was Congress party which gave due share in political power and ensured faster development on priority basis of the backward and under developed Chenab region.

Mir who along with vice president PCC Raman Bhalla, senior leader Ghulam Haider Sheikh, EX-MLA and senior leader Gulzar Wani, District president Sheikh Mujeeb, Pyare Lal Shan and others visited Bhallessa to offer condolences to the family of former Power Minister Mohd Sharief Niaz, later met cross section of society besides Senior party leaders of district Doda and Kishtwar, said that Chenab region got adequate attention in the matter of share in political sphere and faster development during the Congress regime in the State as well as Centre.

Congress gave special attention to the political empowerment and faster development in every sector including road, health, education, power sectors besides other sectors to ameliorate the lot of the people of this backward region. He said that important portfolios were allocated to the region in order to give sense of due participation in political sphere and focus on its much required developmental needs of the region.

He said that never in the past the Chenab region got such a political power and developmental funds in all sectors, which is evident from the present condition in the region, as compared to two decades ago. He said that the Congress party would always give due representation and special focus to the backward and under developed regions when returns to power.

Raman Bhalla said that people are fed up with the bluffs and failures of the BJP and would teach the party a lesson in the next assembly elections. The BJP had gained power after betrayal of the mandate of the people and its experiments cost too much to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, who lost their identity as a state besides all safeguards to their lands and jobs to the local youth. The people would not spare BJP for its total failure and arbitrary and undemocratic decisions besides imposing heavy taxes, price hike and economic crisis and failures on health and medicare during COVID-19.