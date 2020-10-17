Dr Jitendra appeals protestors to spare trains to Mata Vaishno Devi

Union Minister, Advisor inaugurate Navratra festival

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, Oct 17: Union Minister in PMO with independent charge of North Eastern States, Dr Jitendra Singh has renewed his appeal to agitating farmers in Punjab not to create impediments in the running of trains enroute to holy township of Katra carrying the pilgrims of Mata Vaishno Devi from different parts of country to pay obeisance during the Navrata festival which started today.

Dr Jitendra Singh was speaking at a function at holy town of Katra today organized by Tourism Department in connection with the Navratra festival. He said the holy shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi being a matter of faith for all sections of society and people highly revere the shrine. Earlier he inaugurated the festival and a banquet complex in the holy town along with Advisor to Lt. Governor K K Sharma.

Dr Jitendra Singh appealed the protestors in Punjab to stop their agitation as the farmers in rest of the country by and large are happy with new legislation and term it a revolutionary decision of Narendra Modi Government.

He said though the Government had decided to run the trains to holy shrine during the ongoing festival season which stopped due to lockdown and COVID Pandemic were to be cancelled during last some days in view of agitation by farmers in Punjab who blocked the railway track. He said the agitating farmers should at least spare the pilgrims visiting the holy shrine.

He said the farmers should keep the religious sentiments of the devotees intending to visit the holy shrine to perform their obeisance during Navratras in view and in the larger interests of the nation stop the agitation. He said whatever will be their views on the farm bills they can express them later too but at present they should allow the free movement of trains to holy shrine.

Dr Jitendra Singh who is camping in Katra also participated in the evening Aarti there.

Lauding the role of district administration Reasi, he said despite the COVID Pandemic the developmental works in the district were not affected and they continued smoothly for which the administration needs kudos. He said the work on highest Railway bridge in Reasi is going on with full pace and within three years Kashmir will be linked to rest of country through train via Reasi and it will be only four hours journey.

He said the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has also accorded highest priority to speedy construction of the Reasi Railway bridge.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that the Katra -Delhi Corridor will be completed within three years and travel from Delhi to Katra via Amritsar will be of seven hours duration.

The Union Minister said that Prime Minster, Narendra Modi accords highest preference to J&K and he also has the highest regard for the Jammu and Kashmir so he started his election campaign in 2014 from here after paying obeisance at the holy shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi.

Speaking on the occasion Advisor to Governor, K K Sharma said that the banquet complex will entrepreneurship. He also unfolded various policies of the Government in boosting trade and commerce in J&K for its holistic development.