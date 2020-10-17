Shat Chandi Maha Yagya commences at SMVD Shrine

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, Oct 17: Shat Chandi Maha Yagya organized by Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board at the Holy Cave Shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi (SMVD) Ji commenced today on the auspicious occasion of beginning of Navratras amidst chanting of Vedic Mantras and performance of other religious ceremonies.

The Maha Yagya, which is being performed at the Holy Cave Shrine during Navratras for peace, prosperity and health of humanity, will conclude with Purna Ahuti on Mahanavami.

Ramesh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board; other officers of the Shrine Board and a large number of pilgrims were present on the occasion. The Shat Chandi Maha Yagya will be telecast from 12.30 pm to 1.30 pm daily from today onwards during Navratras.

It is pertinent to mention that like in the past, the Bhawan of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji, Atka and the area surrounding it have been profusely decorated with flowers during the Navratras. The Shrine Board has also made elaborate arrangements for facilitating a large number of pilgrims who are expected to pay their obeisance at the Sanctum Sanctorum during Navratras.

These arrangements include ensuring round the clock water and power supply all along the tracks leading to the Shrine, sanitation and sanitization, availability of special “fast related” food at the Board’s Bhojan-alayas, etc. Besides, all the routes leading to the Holy Cave Shrine have been fully maintained for smooth movement of pilgrims.

The CEO Shrine Board interacted with the pilgrims and enquired about the arrangements made by the Shrine Board to facilitate them. He expressed satisfaction at the arrangements and were highly appreciative of the flower decoration, sanitation and sanitization and precautionary measures taken in view of COVID-19 pandemic besides making all the requisite facilities for the visiting pilgrims.