Masters Program in Biotechnology at SMVDU gets financial assistance from GoI

KATRA, June 11: In recognition of the excellent work being done at the School of Biotechnology, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University, Government of India’s DBT-HRD Task Force, Department of Biotechnology, under scheme during the 15th Financial Commission (2020-21 to 2024-25) has granted permission for DBT Support for enrolling ten students in the Masters Program in Biotechnology.

The proposal was prepared and defended by Dr Sharada M Potukuchi, Associate Prof & Head as Coordinator and Dr Rakesh Kumar, Asst Prof as Co-coordinator from School of Biotechnology under the guidance and leadership of Padmashri Prof R K Sinha, Vice Chancellor and cooperation of Prof V K Bhat, Dean Faculty of Sciences and Dr Sumeet Gupta, Dean, Academic Affairs of the University.

The students, under this scheme will be admitted to the M Sc (Biotechnology) program at SMVDU based on the rank obtained by them in the GAT-B 2020 Exam (Graduate Aptitude Test for Biotechnology), being conducted this year by the Regional Center for Biotechnology, Faridabad, as a computer-based test across the country at various centres. The details of the GAT-B 2020 exam can be obtained at https://rcb.res.in/GATB. A student aspiring for admission to the M Sc (Biotechnology) program at SMVDU under this scheme will be required to obtain a valid Rank in the GAT-B 2020 exam and also fill the Application form at SMVDU for being considered for admission based on the rank obtained.

Dr Sharda disclosed that the 10 students admitted in M Sc in Biotechnology DBT-supported program at SMVDU, will be eligible for a monthly stipend of Rs 5000/- as per DBT & University rules. She also disclosed that the fee structure for the students admitted under this scheme is highly subsidized in accordance with DBT guidelines for the Scheme.

Prof R K Sinha, Vice Chancellor SMVDU exhorted the team to continuously work towards achieving greater levels of excellence in teaching and research. He said that School of Biotechnology at SMVDU, Katra is striving towards developing a platform for research and education in the field of Biotechnology at par with international standards. It aims to develop research abilities amongst students with an aptitude to serve local, national and international issues in the field of Life Sciences, he added.