GOC 9 Corps meets Lt Governor

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, June 11: Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, GOC 9 Corps today called on the Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu at the Raj Bhavan and briefed him about the security situation in the area of his responsibility.

The Lt Governor and the GOC discussed about issues concerning effective security management and overall security environment in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Lt Governor lauded the role being played by the security forces in safeguarding the territorial integrity and the internal security of Jammu and Kashmir. He stressed the importance of maintaining a sustained coordination between the Army and other security forces and advised heightened surveillance on all fronts to meet the security challenges in J&K.

Meanwhile, the GOC presented a reusable eco-friendly handbag prepared by Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA).

The Lt Governor appreciated the initiative of AWWA and observed that this would not only provide job opportunities to many but also spread awareness regarding the use of environment friendly products in our day to day life. He further assured that all the possibilities would be explored to showcase such products in the outlets of J&K Handicrafts and Handloom department throughout the country to promote the initiative.