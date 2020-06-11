Advisor Bhatnagar inspects water treatment plants, pumping stations across Jammu city

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 11: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today conducted an extensive tour of Jammu city and took stock of the various ongoing works and projects of Jal Shakti Department.

Reviewing the pace of work on several key developmental projects like water treatment plants, high-end pumping stations and Jal Bhawan during his tour, the Advisor impressed upon the officers to work in synergy with each other and remove any difficulties coming in the way of progress of works.

Commissioner Secretary, Jal Shakti Department, Ajeet Kumar Sahu, Chief Engineer, Jammu, Dr Sanjeev Chadda and other concerned officials accompanied the Advisor during his tour.

During his tour, the Advisor visited Water Treatment Plants at Sitlee, Dhountly, Boria, Pumping Stations at Company Bagh and Narwal besides inspected the pace of work at Jal Bhawan.

While inspecting the Water Treatment Plants at Sitlee, Dhounthly and Boria, the Advisor directed the concerned officials to take all necessary measures for improvement of intake infrastructure besides developing the proper strategies to increase the capacity of the Water Treatment Plants.

During his visit to Central Pumping Station, Company Bagh and Pumping Station, Narwal, the Advisor expressed satisfaction over the functioning of the stations. He directed the concerned officials to make all necessary efforts to meet the need of water by public during the peak summer season.

Meanwhile, during the tour, Advisor Bhatnagar also inspected the pace of work at the under construction Jal Bhawan building at Narwal wherein Commissioner Secretary, Jal Shakti briefed the Advisor about the different components of the building. The Advisor directed the concerned officials to expedite the pace of ongoing works for the timely completion of the project.

The Advisor also asked the officials to install the solar panels at the buildings for meeting the energy requirements.

Later, Advisor Bhatnagar took a meeting at Jal Bhawan, Narwal to review the water scenario and summer preparedness of Jal Shakti Department across Jammu province.

During the course of meeting, the Advisor was informed by the concerned authorities about action taken report on all the sanctioned works through a power point presentation.

He directed the concerned officers for creation of Machinery Bank for operation and maintenance of the infrastructure at various levels. He also asked the officials to prepare action plan for meeting the demands of drinking water supply by the public during the upcoming summer season.

Among others, Superintendent Engineer PHE, Naresh Khajuria, Executive Engineer, PHE R K Rakwal, Executive Engineer, R K Mahajan, Executive Engineer, Surinder Abrol, AEE, Dilbahadur Singh, AEE, Sudhir Singh and other concerned officials were also present in the meeting.