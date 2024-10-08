Mandate against BJP in J&K: Kharge

NEW DELHI, Oct 8: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said the victory of the Congress-NC alliance in Jammu and Kashmir is the people’s mandate against the anti-people policies of the BJP, violation and oppression of people’s rights and misuse of Constitutional institutions.

He said their coalition Government will ensure that it fulfils the aspirations of the people of J&K and the INDIA bloc is committed to protecting their constitutional rights.

Kharge, however, termed the Haryana election result “unexpected”, and said the party will assess the people’s mandate.

He also thanked the people of J&K and Haryana for voting for the Congress.

“We thank the people of Haryana for voting for the Congress. Our workers should not feel disappointed as our fight against dictatorship is a long one,” Kharge said in a post in Hindi on X.

“The Haryana poll result is unexpected and the party is assessing the mandate given by the people of the state,” he added.

“After speaking to our workers on the ground, getting complete information and checking the facts, the party will give a detailed response,” Kharge said.

On J&K, he thanked the people for giving the Congress-National Conference alliance an opportunity to serve them.

He also congratulated National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah for the spectacular victory.

“This mandate has been given by the people of J&K against the anti-people policies of the BJP, and against the violation and oppression of people’s rights and misuse of constitutional institutions,” the Congress chief noted.

“Our coalition Government will make every effort to fully fulfil the aspirations of people. The INDIA bloc is fully committed to protecting your well-being and Constitutional rights,” Kharge added. (PTI)