CEO lauds all stakeholders

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 8: The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections 2024 have concluded successfully, marking a significant moment in the UT’s democratic process.

“This marked the first Assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir since 2014, drawing considerable attention and participation from the public”, stated Chief Electoral Officer, P K Pole.

The record-breaking voter turnout has reasserted and reaffirmed the faith of public in the institutions of democracy, exhibiting and testifying explicitly the unwavering belief of masses in the power of ballot.

The Chief Election Officer appreciated the collaborative efforts of all stakeholders, extending his gratitude to the District Election Officers (DEOs), FSTs, SSTs, VSTs, VVTs, more than 75000 polling staff, Command and Control Room Staff, Nodal officers of all the activities, security personnel done commendable job and most importantly, the electorates. “The successful conduct of these elections is a testament to the dedication of everyone involved and the commitment of the people of Jammu and Kashmir to participate in the democratic process,” he stated.

Election authorities ensured that adequate measures were in place to maintain security and facilitate a smooth voting process, addressing concerns that had previously affected voter turnout in the region.

As the counting of votes concludes, the outcomes will determine the political landscape in Jammu and Kashmir for the coming years. The elections not only symbolize a step towards restoring normalcy but also reflect the resilience of the people in exercising their democratic rights.