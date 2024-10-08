Triumph of democratic spirit in J&K: CEC

NEW DELHI, Oct 8: The peaceful conclusion of the participative electoral process in Jammu and Kashmir is a triumph of the democratic spirit and a testament to the resilience of the people of the Union Territory, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Tuesday.

The will of the people of J&K has been conveyed as the historic Legislative Assembly elections draw to a close, he said.

“Their gesture of embracing democracy strengthens its foundations and it is now over to them again to chart a democratic journey to ever greater heights,” Kumar said. (PTI)