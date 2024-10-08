BJP secures highest vote share

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 8: Thanks to the aggressive campaign by the party, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP registered not only its best ever performance in respect of seats but also secured highest vote share in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, results of which were declared today.

According to the Election Commission data, BJP has secured 25.04 percent votes, which is slightly higher than single largest party National Conference (23.43 percent).

In respect of vote percentage, BJP and NC are followed by Congress (11.97) and PDP (8.87).

Interestingly, NOTA was preferred by 1.48 percent voters and this number was more than the vote share of any other party, except BJP, NC, PDP and Congress.

BSP secured 0.96 percent votes, JKNPPI (1.16 percent), SP(0.14 percent)), CPIM(0.59 percent), AAP (0.52 percent), JDU (0.13 percent), JKNPPB (0.13 percent), SHS UBT (0.05 percent) NCP (0.03 percent), AIFB (0.02 percent) and RASLJP (0.02 percent).