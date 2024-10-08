Soldier allegedly abducted in Anantnag

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 8: A Territorial Army soldier was allegedly abducted by militants in Shangus area of Kokernag in Anantnag district of South Kashmir today.

Click Here To Join Daily Excelsior on WhatsApp And Get Latest News

An official said that the soldier Hilal Ahmad Bhat son of Ghulam Mohidin Bhat of Nowgam Shangas Anantnag of 162 TA battalion was abducted from the general area of Shangus and his colleague Fayaz Ahmad Sheikh of 162 TA battalion managed to escape in injured condition. He was shifted by his two other colleagues to hospital.

He said that a massive search operation was launched by Army and Police in the area to trace out the abducted soldier.