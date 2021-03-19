Lt Governor visits Sabarmati Riverfront, AMUL plant in Gujarat

*Jammu Tawi front to be developed on similar lines

Excelsior Correspondent

AHMEDABAD, Mar 19: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today visited Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad to take on-spot assessment and get first-hand information on the Sabarmati Riverfront Development Project, on whose lines Tawi Riverfront in Jammu would be developed.

The Lt Governor discussed in detail about the challenges and best practices adopted during the development of Sabarmati Riverfront, besides flood control measures to be taken while developing Tawi Riverfront.

The concerned officials also briefed the Lt Governor about the development model and concept of the Sabarmati Riverfront.

An overview was taken by the Lt Governor pertaining to the development of Biodiversity Park, streets, River Promenade, and general facilities under Sabarmati Riverfront Development project. He also enquired about the mechanism being laid down for the development of upcoming attractions like Pedestrian Bridge, Sports complex, Multi-Level Car Parking etc.

Rivers are the cradle of civilization and reflect the culture and history of a place. We will ensure aesthetic value of Tawi Riverfront, developing natural purification capability, besides sustainable development of environment and urban infrastructure. Experts are being roped for early execution of the prestigious Tawi Riverfront Project which was pending for many years, said the Lt Governor.

Keshav Varma, Chairman, Sabarmati River Front Development Corporation Ltd (SRFDCL) has been sharing his expertise with the J&K Government for development of Tawi Riverfront on the lines of Sabarmati Riverfront which is one of the important components of Jammu Smart City project, he added.

Learning gained from the experience of this visit will be applied in full letter and spirit to develop Tawi Riverfront on the lines of Sabarmati Riverfront, observed the Lt Governor.

Commissioner, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, Mukesh Kumar gave a detailed briefing about the operation of the riverfront as well as future development.

Pertinently, a team of senior officers headed by Principal Secretary to Lt Governor, Nitishwar Kumar has recently visited Ahmedabad and took a detailed assessment of various facets of Sabarmati Riverfront project.

Jammu Development Authority (JDA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sabarmati Riverfront Development Corporation for developing the riverfront on the Tawi River.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today visited AMUL Plant at Anand District, Gujarat to have a first-hand appraisal of the facilities being put up for the milk production, processing and other related products.

He was accompanied by Dr. Rupinder Singh Sodhi, Managing Director, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd, AMUL.

The Lt Governor discussed the modalities for promoting milk production and increasing its capacity in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, with active involvement of various stakeholders like AMUL.

J&K Government is making reformative interventions to bring a new era of White Revolution in the UT, besides creating better livelihood opportunities for farmers and those associated with dairy production, said the Lt Governor.

Speaking on the growth potential of Milk Production and Dairy-farming in J&K, the Lt Governor observed that the sector has a great potential to generate huge employment in the UT and can contribute massively in the socio-economic transformation of the farming community.

J&K Government is working on multi-pronged strategy to increase milk production and double the Dairy farmers’ income. Big players like AMUL, in collaborative efforts with the Government has a major role to play in the promotion and growth of milk production and other related activities in the UT, he added.

The Lt Governor also asked Dr. Rupinder Singh Sodhi, MD, GCMMF Ltd, AMUL for working out a comprehensive plan for bringing revolutionary changes in the dairy sector in J&K.

The Lt Governor underlined the importance of exchanging ideas and sharing of knowledge, besides replicating the successful models being implemented in other States/UTs for having better outcomes.