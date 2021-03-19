Nitishwar inspects proposed accommodation, langar sites

Shri Amarnathji Yatra

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, Mar 19: Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor, Nitishwar Kumar today visited Ramban and inspected the proposed accommodation and langar sites in the district for pilgrims of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2021.

Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Raghav Langer; Additional CEO, SASB, Anup Soni; Deputy Commissioner, Ramban, Mussarat ul Islam; SSP Ramban, Haseeb ur Rehman; Jatinder Singh Johar, SSP Traffic, NHW Ramban accompanied the Principal Secretary.

During his visit, the Principal Secretary inspected the pilgrim facilitation sites at Lamber in Banihal, Karol in Ramban, Chanderkote and Dhalwas. He also inspected various langar sites and shelter sheds established along the National Highway.

The Principal Secretary passed necessary directions on various issues pertaining to accommodation for pilgrims, identification of langar sites and security arrangements.

He directed the Deputy Commissioner to enhance the existing capacity by identifying suitable sites for accommodating additional pilgrims in the district as contingent arrangements for inclement weather or closure of NH-44. He also sought suggestions and expert inputs from engineers to increase the holding capacity of the district, which is located strategically on the National Highway.

Necessary directions were also issued to the concerned officers to ensure regular water and power supply along with creation of sanitation units at different locations en route. He instructed the District Administration to facilitate grant of langar permissions according to guidelines of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board.

The Deputy Commissioner informed the Principal Secretary about the plan formulated by various departments for enhancing the holding capacity in anticipation of more pilgrims this year.