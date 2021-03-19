JCCI chief leads wine traders delegation to MoS in PMO

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 19: The Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) urged the MoS in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh to take a sympathetic view of the issues pertaining to wine traders of Jammu as their livelihood is on stake after the unveiling of Draft Excise Policy 2021-22.

Leading a delegation comprising number of affected wine traders, Arun Gupta, president CCI Jammu met Dr Jitendra and briefed him about the way the aforesaid Excise Policy is going to hit the existing wine traders of the UT snatching from them the right of earning livelihood. He said that before switching over to new Excise Policy, the Government should have taken a lenient view with regard to existing license holders as the proposed e-auctioning will jeopardize the prospects of their survival and sustenance.

Chamber president urged the MoS PMO to intervene and find out an amicable solution to the problem whereby the affected lot gets justice and hope to continue to live a life with dignity and honour, which under present circumstances seems to be quite difficult to achieve. The CCI informed that this grave issue is not of mere wine traders but their families, and the families of workers and others who are directly or indirectly connected with the business.

“The total number of souls which are going to get affected nearly count to 30,000 and if things are not rectified in time there is every possibility that the aforesaid number of people will have to face starvation”, the delegation maintained.

Giving a patient hearing to the deputation, Dr Singh assured that no person or family will face any difficulty as their interests will be taken care of. The minister assured that he will project their issues at the concerned quarters of the Government and hopefully a favourable response is expected.

Later, the CCI-led deputation of wine traders also met MP Jugal Kishore Sharma and shared their plight. Going in detail of the issue, the MP from Jammu-Poonch Parliamentary Constituency also assured the deputation that he will keep their points before the concerned ministry . He said that interests of wine traders will not be compromised.