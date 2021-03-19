World Forest Day celebrated with enthusiasm, gaiety

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 19: World Forest Day was celebrated with enthusiasm and gaiety.

To commemorate World Forest Day, J&K Police in collaboration with Peepal Saves People Foundation Trust launched plantation drive by planting fruit and Peepal saplings at Sunjwan Training Centre. Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh was the chief guest on the occasion.

Earlier on his arrival, the DGP was received by ADGP Armed J&K AK Choudhary, SSP Jammu, COs of different Jammu based battalions, AIGs of PHQ and engineers of Police Construction Division.

DGP Dilbag Singh, ADGP Armed AK Choudhary and other police officers planted fruit and Peepal saplings in the campus.

Founder president of ‘Peepal Saves People Foundation Trust’ Pritam Singh gave detailed briefing regarding the work of the foundation. Earlier, Commandant IRP 14th Battalion Anita Sharma presented the welcome address.

Ravi Eco Club, Department of Environmental Sciences, GDC Kathua in collaboration with Department of Physical Education has organised ‘Donate a Plant and Save Your Future’ campaign on the occasion of ‘World Forest Day’. In the campaign, 500 students (Ravi Eco Club volunteers) have donated the plant saplings and planted them in the college campus. The campaign was organized under the supervision of Prof Assa Ram Sharma, Principal GDC Kathua. Dr Deepshikha Sharma HoD Environmental Sciences and Convener Ravi Eco Club coordinated the whole event.

To commemorate World Forest Day, GDC Vijaypur organized a plantation drive in which College staff and students participated. The theme of the International day of Forests for 2021 is “Forest restoration: a path to recovery and well-being”. Dr Sangeeta Sudan, Principal of the College was also present on the occasion.