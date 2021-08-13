Lt Governor to honour 50 Covid Warriors on Independence Day

Our Doctors & Health Care Workers have set a new benchmark for the entire country: LG

SRINAGAR, August 13: Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir handled the Covid-19 pandemic with great professionalism and used all possible resources to provide Care and Cure to the patients suffering from Covid-19 in both waves.

Sufficient measures were taken by the Health & Medical Education Department, J&K, which included increasing the bed capacity, oxygen generation capacity/availability, ensuring supply of drugs & consumables and management of protocols/directions issued by MOH&FW, GoI, from time to time. Effective mechanism was also adopted for making vaccination successful for the target groups which helped to contain the infection further.

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha recognizing the selfless services rendered by the COVID Warriors (Doctors/ Paramedics/ Nurses/ Nursing Orderlies/ Drivers/etc.) in managing the pandemic, said, the way men and women health care workers have vaccinated people in difficult and snowbound areas by walking 18-20 kms, has set a new benchmark for the entire country.

“These warriors have put relentless efforts without even caring for their own lives and the lives of their family members and even remained away from their dear ones during this pandemic. With the day and night efforts of these Health Care warriors, Jammu & Kashmir was successful in keeping the positivity rate of patients and mortality rate within controllable limits,” said the Lt Governor.

Appreciating the services rendered by the Health Care Warriors, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has decided to honour 50 Health Care Workers (Covid Warriors) with Certificate of Appreciation on 15th of August, 2021 (Independence Day).

“With the hard work of our doctors, health workers, and other services, we have ensured better healthcare delivery during pandemic. I would like to convey gratitude to them on behalf of the entire Jammu and Kashmir,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor has approved the following names in recognition of their dedicated services during Covid Pandemic.