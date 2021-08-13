Lt Governor to honour 50 Covid Warriors on Independence Day

By
Daily Excelsior
-
  • Our Doctors & Health Care Workers have set a new benchmark for the entire country: LG

SRINAGAR, August 13: Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir handled the Covid-19 pandemic with great professionalism and used all possible resources to provide Care and Cure to the patients suffering from Covid-19 in both waves.
Sufficient measures were taken by the Health & Medical Education Department, J&K, which included increasing the bed capacity, oxygen generation capacity/availability, ensuring supply of drugs & consumables and management of protocols/directions issued by MOH&FW, GoI, from time to time. Effective mechanism was also adopted for making vaccination successful for the target groups which helped to contain the infection further.
Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha recognizing the selfless services rendered by the COVID Warriors (Doctors/ Paramedics/ Nurses/ Nursing Orderlies/ Drivers/etc.) in managing the pandemic, said, the way men and women health care workers have vaccinated people in difficult and snowbound areas by walking 18-20 kms, has set a new benchmark for the entire country.
“These warriors have put relentless efforts without even caring for their own lives and the lives of their family members and even remained away from their dear ones during this pandemic. With the day and night efforts of these Health Care warriors, Jammu & Kashmir was successful in keeping the positivity rate of patients and mortality rate within controllable limits,” said the Lt Governor.
Appreciating the services rendered by the Health Care Warriors, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has decided to honour 50 Health Care Workers (Covid Warriors) with Certificate of Appreciation on 15th of August, 2021 (Independence Day).
“With the hard work of our doctors, health workers, and other services, we have ensured better healthcare delivery during pandemic. I would like to convey gratitude to them on behalf of the entire Jammu and Kashmir,” the Lt Governor said.
The Lt Governor has approved the following names in recognition of their dedicated services during Covid Pandemic.

S.No Name of the Officer/official Designation Place of posting
1 Prof.(Dr) Ghulam Jeelani Romshoo Head of Department, Medicine GMC, Anantnag
2 Dr. Rahul Gupta Head of Department, Chest Diseases GMC, Jammu
3 Dr.Naveed Nazir Shah Prof.& Head, Pulmonary Medicine CD Hospital Srinagar
4 Dr.Fayaz Ahmad Sofi Professor, Internal Medicine SKIMS Soura, Srinagar
5 Dr.Tablib Khan Associate Professor, Division of Cardio Vascular & Thoracic Anesthesia (Anesthesiology) SKIMS Soura, Srinagar
6 Dr. M.Y Zagoo I/C Dy CMO Anantnag  Dy. CMO Anantnag
7 Dr. Farooq Ahmed Qureshi I/C BMO Tangdhar, Kupwara BMO Tanghdhar, Kupwara
8 Dr.Tajamul Hussain CMO Budgam CMO Budgam
9 Dr.Humaira Noor Assistant Professor, Gynecology GMC, Baramulla
10 Dr.Rajeshwar Sharma Medical Superintendent CD Hospital, Jammu
11 Dr.Parvez Iqbal Wani Medical Superintendent DH Kishtwar
12 Dr.Yash Pal Sharma Managing Director, JKMSCL JKMSCL,Jammu
13 Dr.Rakesh Raina Sr. Consultant Physician DH Reasi
14 Dr.Tazyeen Younis Consultant, Gynaecologist PHC Chanpora, Srinagar
15 Dr.Amrish Kolhi Assistant Professor, Microbiology GMC, Kathua
16 Dr.Harjeet Rai Dy. Medical Superintendent Super Speciality Hospital, Jammu
17 Dr.Tajamul Senior Resident, Pulmonary Medicine SKIMS Soura, Srinagar
18 Dr.Shahid Hussain State Expanded Programme Immunization Officer, J&K Directorate of Family Welfare, J&K
19 Dr.Wasim Chouhan Medical Officer, Diploma in Anesthesia GMC Rajouri
20 Dr.Abhimanyu Gupta Medical Officer NHM, 108 Helpline
21 Dr. Mohammad Shafi Medical Officer SDH, Bijbehara, Anantnag
22 Dr.Irfan Iqbal Medical Officer SDH Tangmarg, Baramulla
23 Dr.Ravinder Pal Singh Medical Officer Survelliance Medical Officer , WHO J&K.
24 Dr. Sachin Gokhle DNB Student Gandhi Nagar, Hospital, Jammu
25 Smt. Shankutla Devi Senior Staff Nurse DH Ramban
26 Mrs.Tanzeela Senior Grade Nurse SMHS Hospital Srinagar
27 Smt Mary Victoria Staff Nurse GMCH Jammu
28 Mrs.Rafiqa Rashid Staff Nurse SKIMS Soura, Srinagar
29 Mr Abdul Rashid Wani Lab Technician CHC Sumbal, Bandipora
30 Mr.Muzaffer Maqbool Lab Technician Microbiology Department, GMC Srinagar
31 Mr. Rashid HussainWani Technician Anesthesiology SKIMS Soura, Srinagar
32 Mr.Javaid Iqbal Supervisory  Lab Technician DH Shopian
33  Sh. Raj Kumar Sr. Lab Assistant, Microbiology GMCH Jammu
34 Sh. Naresh Sharma Jr. Pharmacist DH, Reasi
35 Sajad Ahmad Mir Basic Health Worker SDH, Magam, Budgam
36 Mrs Shabina Kowsar Female Multi Purpose Health Worker Block Achabal, Anantnag
37 Ms.Anjalina Gul Female Multi Purpose Health Worker NTPHC Jawahar Nagar, Srinagar.
38 Parveena Akihter Female Multi Purpose Health Worker Sub-Centre, Ashtal, Kulgam
39 Puneet Kour Female Multi Purpose Health Worker UPHC Trikuta Nagar, Jammu
40 Suman kumari Female Multi Purpose Health Worker PHC Langer, Rajouri
41 Rani Devi Female Multi Purpose Health Worker EH Vijaypur, Samba
42 Nirmala Devi Female Multi Purpose Health Worker CHC Batote, Ramban
43 Shakeela Banu Female Multi Purpose Health Worker  PHC Manigam,Ganderbal
44 Ms.Shalini Soodan Divisional Data Manager IDSP, Jammu Div.
45 Sh. Vijay Kumar Driver SHTO,Jammu
46 Ab.Rashid Khan Driver CD Hospital Srinagar
47 Sh. Pishor Singh Nursing Orderly AH GMC Doda
48 Jai Raj Nursing Orderly GMCH Jammu
49 Ream Bahadur Nursing Orderly GMCH Jammu
50 Raj Kumar Nursing Orderly Microbiology Department, GMC Srinagar

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR