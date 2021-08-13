J&K Govt approves issuance of Nominee Policy for AePDS

JAMMU, August 13: The Jammu and Kashmir government has accorded sanction to issuance of Nominee Policy for Aadhaar Enabled Public Distribution System (AePDS) in the Union Territory.

The Nominee Policy for AePDS has been approved by the government for the benefit of old, sick, disabled and minor rationees as part of its people friendly interventions and reforms.

According to an order issued here by the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs in this regard, the department has provided ration card nominee facility to the consumers who were facing difficulties in lifting their ration due to certain unavoidable reasons. The policy shall allow such beneficiaries to draw rations, who are not able to lift their entitled commodities physically, by nominating one person who may lift the commodity on behalf of such consumers (nominating beneficiaries) as per the given guidelines.

The order added that in order to designate a person as nominee, the beneficiary shall have to fill a nomination form wherein he/she will have to specify some important details.

In addition, any change of nomination under a specific request of the beneficiary and on the justification of the concerned Assistant Director, Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs shall be considered by the respective Director. Both the Directors shall put an arrangement in place, to carry out physical verification of 5% of the persons falling within the ambit of Nominee Policy and reports shall be submitted to the Administrative Department after every quarter.