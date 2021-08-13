I-Day: Indian Army installs anti-drone technology system along LoC in J&K

JAMMU, August 13: In the wake of drone threat looming large across the Jammu division especially after June 27 Air Force Attacks, Indian Army on Friday installed an anti-drone technology system along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

A hi-tech anti-drone facility has been installed in some parts along the LoC to counter any nefarious activity from across the border especially the flying objects.

“As Pakistan has changed its strategy in the recent past and is using drones to smuggle weapons, explosives, narcotics on this side of the border,” a senior Army official said.

He added that keeping this new modus operandi of Pakistan in mind, an anti-drone technology system has been launched along the Line of Control.

“This system will help in locating, tracking and shooting down the drone,” he said adding that it will be of great help especially when the drone threat is looming large ahead of Independence Day celebration functions to be organised across the Union Territory.

On July 23, Jammu and Kashmir Police achieved a major success by foiling a terror plot by the Pakistan’s Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit and shot down one hexacopter (drone) fitted with one improvised explosive device weighed around 5-kg near Akhnoor area here in the city outskirts.

“After the deadly attack on the Jammu air base where a drone was used to drop explosives, the Centre has instructed all security agencies to be extra vigilant about any flying objects ahead of the Independence Day celebrations on August 15,” an official said.

He said that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has ordered stricter adherence to the Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) that was framed to handle threats from Sub-Conventional Aerial Platforms like drones, paragliders, microlight aircraft, and hot-air balloons.

Drone spotting was reported for more than 100 times in the bordering belts of Jammu region especially after June 27 attacks on Jammu Air Force Station. (Agencies)