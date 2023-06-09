Long awaited justice provided to ITI employees: Front

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 9: J&K ITI Employees United Front president Nazir Ahmed Molvi has said that long awaited justice has been accorded to the ITI employees by the LG’s administration and hoped that other issues of the employees would also be resolved soon.

Addressing a press conference here today, Nazir Ahmed accompanied by other office bearers of the ITI Employees Front, expressed gratitude to the LG’s administration, and highly appreciated the revolutionary steps of Principal Secretary to Govt, Skill Development Department, Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon, for considering the long pending demands in Skill Development Department ITI / Polytechnic sector regarding regularization/ promotion of Lecturer Grade-I as Head of the Departments.

He said the employees of the ITIs have suffered for years together for their genuine issue of clearance of DPC in various cadre, even those who have died and retired since long. This could be possible with the efforts of Principal Secretary, who took keen interest after repeated requests of the ITI Employees Front and ultimately he ordered promotion of 100 Gazetted officers, thus providing justice to the suffering officers.

Nazir Ahmed also extended gratitude to the Advisor Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar of Skill Development Department, and Director Skill Development Sudershan Kumar, for their tireless efforts and kind support for settlement of these pending genuine promotion cases. The whole employees of the Skill Development Department in general and J&K ITI Employees United Front in particular will always remember the historic decision the LG’s Administration regarding the upliftment of Skill Development Department and well organising the ITIs and Polytechnics institutions making them functional.

The Front leader further said that due to the innovative actions of Dr Samoon and Sudershan Kumar and their dedicated team, thousands of unemployed youth got skill training and placements in various industries and public sector institutions.

He further demanded change in the nomenclature of Superintendent/ VI’s posts / GI posts, one time settlement for VTIP staff and enhancement of salary for self financing staff.

Other senior leaders of the Front present in the conference included Karan Singh- general secretary, Naresh Sharma- vice president, Sham Lal Sharma, Rachpaul Singh, Daljeet Singh, Avnil Mahajan, Harjeet Singh, Farooq Ahmed and Sanjeev Saini.