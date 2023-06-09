PM’s “Gati Shakti” gives impetus to infrastructure development: Rana

9 years of PM Modi Govt

Excelsior Correspondent

NOIDA (UP), June 9: Saying that the Prime Minister’s Gati Shakti Policy has brought about a discernible turnaround in the infrastructure sector, Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana exuded confidence that accomplishment of set targets will shape India’s economic trajectory in the years to come.

“The success of this policy has given immense impetus to the growth and scripted new milestones in development of the country”, Rana said during his visit to Noida International Airport at Jewar in Gautam Budh Nagar Parliamentary Constituency as part of ‘Vikas Tirath’ along with Dr Mahesh Sharma, the local Member of Lok Sabha

He added that the policy has lent more power and speed to projects by connecting all concerned departments on one platform. This is the success story of New India where infrastructure is for all without any discrimination, reflecting true social justice and secularism as envisioned by the Prime Minister.

Rana is currently on a month-long visit to the five Lok Sabha Parliamentary Constituencies – Gautam Budh Nagar, Bulandshahar, Bagpat, Ghaziabad and Meerut as part of the Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan launched by the party across the country.

Nicolas, CDO Zurich Airport International AG and Dinesh Jamwal, Delivery Head , Zurich Airport International AG who are developing this state of art International Airport briefed the team about the status of the ongoing work.

Rana referred to the unprecedented development taking place across the country, especially in the wake of investments for modern infrastructure during the past nine years of the Narendra Modi Government, saying this will change the face of India in the decades to come. Due to relentless efforts of the Prime Minister every nook and corner of the country is becoming part of its growth story and the people are taking pride in being seen as the citizens of New India across the world. This momentum has to be carried forward by standing like rock behind the Yashaswi Pradhan Mantri, he added.

Giving an overview of the huge infra development, Rana said that over 53000 kilometers of national highways have been added with rural road connectivity increasing to nearly 99 percent coverage through the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana. The speed of highway construction has reached 37km per day. Indian railways also witnessed a massive capacity expansion through line doubling and electrification and the Vande Bharat Express, India’s first indigenous Semi High-Speed trains, is a major ‘Make in India’ success story.15 Vande Bharat trains are already operational and 400 Vande Bharat express trains are to be manufactured in the next three years. In the last nine years, the metro rail projects have reached 20 cities.

Making a mention of development taking place in Jammu and Kashmir, Rana said the World’s highest railway bridge, the Chenab Bridge is shining example of the Prime Minister’s zest to take India on highest pinnacles of progress.

“Implementation of infrastructure development projects in a mission mode are accelerating the country’s journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047”, he said, adding that the past nine years will go in the annals of history as a determined effort to steer India towards its destined position in the comity of nations.

He exuded confidence that the years to come will witness the nation achieving new milestones under Narendra Modi with focus on welfare schemes, equitable opportunities of progress to all as per his cherished agenda of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas.