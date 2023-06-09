IIT Jammu signs MoU with SVNIT Surat, NIT Goa

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 9: The Indian Institute of Technology Jammu (IIT Jammu) has taken a significant step towards enhancing academic ties and fostering research collaborations by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology Surat (SVNIT Surat) and National Institute of Technology Goa (NIT Goa). The agreement was formalized at the Directorate of IIT Jammu, marking the beginning of a promising partnership.

Under the ambit of this MoU, the three esteemed institutes aim to facilitate exchange programs for students and faculty members, promoting an environment of cross-pollination of ideas and knowledge. An exciting feature of this collaboration is the provision for students from SVNIT Surat and NIT Goa to be considered for admission to the Start Early-PhD/Direct-PhD programs at IIT Jammu, opening new avenues for their academic growth.

Moreover, the MoU paves the way for shared faculty resources, enabling the institutes to tap into a collective pool of talented educators. Faculty members will have opportunities to engage in joint research and teaching activities, thus fostering a collaborative culture of innovation and expertise.

The signing of this MoU reflects IIT Jammu’s unwavering commitment to align with the National Education Policy (NEP) – 2022 and ensures efficient implementation of its key principles. This milestone collaboration signifies a leap forward in creating an interconnected academic landscape that nurtures excellence and propels the nation towards the forefront of education and research.