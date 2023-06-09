Amritsar Group of Colleges announces special scholarship for J&K students

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 9: Amritsar Group of Colleges (AGC) has announced continuation of the special scholarship for the students of Jammu and Kashmir seeking fresh admission there for the Session 2023-24.

This was announced by Dr Gaurav Tejpal, Dean Campus Relations AGC Amritsar, while addressing a press conference, here today for briefing about the fresh admissions for the Session 2023-2024.

“AGC Amritsar has been offering special fee structure for the students of J&K thus helping both parents and students. Continuing the legacy, the Institute will keep on offering the scholarships to the students who wish to seek admission in the session 2023-2024,” he said.

Also, Dr Tejpal added, the students belonging to SC/ST Category who wish to take admission in the Amritsar Group of Colleges can register themselves through J&K Social Welfare Department. The Institute has already started accepting the applications from them.

Dr Tejpal further mentioned that the college also provides scholarships to meritorious students and accepts applications through AICTE- PMSSS, AICTE Pragati Scholarship Scheme, AICTE Saksham Scholarship Scheme and various other scholarships schemes.

He said that the Institute has always supported and favoured the students from J&K because of their extra ordinary calibre to excel and succeed. “The Institute takes pride in sharing that till date 662 plus students from J&K have taken admission in various courses of the college,” he informed.

Sharing his views about the Institute, Dr Tejpal said that AGC is accredited by NAAC Grade ‘A’ in third cycle under Autonomous category. “The institute also boasts itself on being accredited by NBA (twice). AGC has also been conferred with the Autonomous Status by Universities Grant Commission (UGC),” he said and added that Amritsar Group of Colleges (AGC) from past 22 years stands tall as a provider of Quality Higher Education at the National and International Horizon.

The group is also approved by the concerned regulatory bodies like AICTE, PCI New Delhi, BCI New Delhi and affiliated to IKG PTU, Kapurthala, PSBTE&IT Chandigarh and GNDU Amritsar. AGC’s reputation is built on its strengths in the fields of Engineering, Management. Fashion Design, Computer Applications, Hotel Management, Pharmacy and Law.