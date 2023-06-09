Include left out DPs’ families in relief package: JKSAC

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 9: The Jammu Kashmir Sharnarthi Action Committee (JKSAC) has urged upon the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to issue advisory to Secy, DMRRR to include the remaining over 4,000 PoJK DPs families left out of the PM relief package of Rs 5.5 lakhs for want of mandatory requirements needed to establish the DP status.

Addressing a meeting at Purkhoo in Domana today JKSAC president, Gurdev Singh said that SAC has represented to the concerned administration for number of times and despite of continuous pursuance by JKSAC the issue is still pending. He appealed to take up DPs final settlement issue with PM and Home Minister as per the recommendation made by JPC on Home Affairs.

It was demanded that supplementary records of left-out bonafide DP families, such as, camp ration cards, revenue extracts of their allotted lands, copy of register cancellation, land record of their native places (PoJK) and other such relevant record be included in the mandatory list to allow them to avail the benefits of relief assistance provided to DPs under PMDP-2015 by GOI.

JKSAC leader further said that ex-gratia/relief assistance was sanctioned by GOI under PMDP-2015 for total 36,384 families including 10,065 families of Chamb DPs of 1965 and 1971. Out of 26,319 DPs families of PoJK relief has been disbursed to nearly 20,000 families. The cases of about 1500 families are being reprocessed for ex-gratia relief by PRO Jammu, which were earlier stopped due to sudden closure of the scheme by MHA in Feb 2022. He said that out of 26,319 PoJK families over 4,000 families have not been considered for payment of ex-gratia relief lacking mandatory requirements/records which in their case are either missing/torn or completely dilapidated due to gross negligence of the concern administrative department of the Govt.

Singh said that supplementary records of these bonafide left-out families is available in the record room of PRO Jammu and land record of their native places (PoJK) is also available in the record room of district Poonch and Baramula. The certified copies of said supplementary records, equally sufficient to identify their DP status can be obtained from the above said various record rooms of the govt.

The prominent who spoke in the meeting were Dwarka Nath, Tarlok Singh Tara, Rajesh Khajuria and Bhagwan Singh.