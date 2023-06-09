NHM organizes orientation workshop on PC&PNDT Act

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 9: Secretary, Health and Medical Education, Bhupinder Kumar, today chaired one day orientation workshop organised by National Health Mission, J&K, on effective implementation of PC&PNDT, Act 1994 at Convention Centre, Canal Road, here.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhupinder Kumar emphasized upon the importance of effective implementation of PC&PNDT Act. He said that the child sex ratio is an important indicator of social health of any society and any kind of decline in the sex ratio can be detrimental for demography of the region which can ultimately imbalance the whole system of the mankind.

Secretary said that the Government is quite serious and firm enough for taking any measures required for balancing the sex ratio. He said that to usher a healthy child sex ratio and curtail the menace of sex selection, implementation mechanism of Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (Prohibition of Sex Selection) Act, 1994 needs to be strengthened at all levels. He further stressed upon the officers to ensure no violation of the Act takes place in first place and any violation in this regard shall be dealt strictly.

He emphasized for evolving a robust mechanism to curb all illegal practices. He also stressed that regular meetings of Regulatory Bodies/Committees should be conducted at all level. He also asked for ensuring regular inspections/surprise visits by the Appropriate Authorities at each level. He said that the religious leaders, schools, colleges and Panchayati Raj Institutions should be involved for spreading awareness about female foeticide and its consequences.

Speaking on the occasion, Ayushi Sudan, Mission Director, NHM, J&K, informed that a defined regulatory mechanism has been established under the PC&PNDT Act and regulatory bodies/committees have been constituted at all levels. These committees, including UT Supervisory Board, UT Level Task Force, Divisional Advisory Committees, Divisional Appropriate Authorities/District Appropriate Authorities, have been entrusted with the task of strengthening the mechanism of implementation of PC&PNDT, Act. There is need of collaborative approach on part of all stakeholders for effective implementation of the Act, she maintained.

Ifat Hamid, Lead Consultant, Gender and PNDT, MoH&FW and Dr. Saroj Agarwal, Consultant with Director General Health Services Haryana were resource persons during the workshop who gave detailed PowerPoint Presentation on different aspects of PC&PNDT Act, rules, maintenance of record, powers of search, seize, Supreme Court Directives and other important concerns.

Among others the workshop was attended by Dr Rajeev K Sharma, Director Health Services, Jammu, Chief Medical Officers, Medical Superintendents, Block Medical Officers, Radiologists, Gynaecologists of Jammu division and officers from State Health Society, NHM, J&K.