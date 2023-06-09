Traditional pol parties ditched SC community in J&K: Manjit

*Announces SC wing distt, block committees

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, June 9: Apni Party provincial president Jammu and former Minister Manjit Singh has criticized all the traditional political parties including NC, PDP, BJP and Congress Party for being responsible for the present day condition of Schedule Caste (SC) community in Jammu and Kashmir.

“These political parties are responsible for the suffering of the SC community as they did nothing to uplift their living standard and ensure their social, economic, political and educational empowerment,” said the former Minister.

Addressing a meeting at Vijaypur, Manjit Singh said, “The discriminatory attitude is not new in J&K against the marginalized section of the society. The traditional political parties have exploited the SC community as a vote bank, but never addressed their genuine issues which include promotion in Government under SC quota, transfer policy for SC employees serving in Kashmir and their adjustment/transfer after every five years,” he said.

In view of the long standing demands of the SC Community, he appealed LG Manoj Sinha to personally look into the issue and formulate the transfer policy for the SC employees serving in Kashmir.

The meeting was also attended by SC State coordinator Bodh Raj Bhagat, district president Raman Thappa and others. In this meeting, the former Minister also announced SC wing district committee as well as block committees of district Samba.

The district committee included Sham Lal Bhagat (president), Som Dutt (chief organizer), Avatar Chand (senior vice president), Kamal Kumar and Surinder Kumar (both vice presidents), Sat Paul (general secretary), Ramesh Bhagat (coordinator), Sukhdev (organizer), Shoba Ram Bhagat, Sodagar Bhagat and Raj Kumar Bhagat (all secretaries).

Shami Kumar was announced as block president Samba, Tara Chand as block president Nud, Sachin Kumar as president, Dev Raj as block president Vijaypur, Bittu Bhagat as block president Sumb, Santoor Chand as block president Bari Brahmana, Chain Ram as block president Parmandal, Sat Paul as block president Samba-B and Deepak as block president Ramgarh.