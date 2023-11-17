LG visits GMC Jammu, inquires condition of bus accident injured

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 17: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today visited the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu and inquired condition of the civilians injured in a bus accident at village Assar in Doda district the other day and who were admitted in the GMC.

“The Lieutenant Governor was briefed on the condition of the injured,” an official spokesman said.

He added that Manoj Sinha met the team of doctors and medical staff and emphasized that no efforts should be spared in their treatment.

GMC Jammu Principal Dr Ashutosh Gupta briefed the Lieutenant Governor on condition of the injured and treatment being provided to them.

Dr Gupta said five injured of Assar bus accident have been admitted in the Government Medical College Jammu and condition of four of them is stable.

One of the injured was serious and he was undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

It may be mentioned here that 39 persons including women and minors were killed and 16 others were injured in the bus accident at Assar in Doda district on November 15.