Reach every household with Modi Govt schemes: Raina to party activists

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 17: Stressing upon the party activists to reach every household, Jammu and Kashmir BJP president, Ravinder Raina asked them to carry the schemes initiated by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi led Government for the socio-economic upliftment of all the sections and the mega development projects.

He was addressing a meeting of BJP senior leaders, district presidents, Prabharis, seh-prabharis and Morcha presidents, at party Headquarter, Trikuta Nagar here , along with party general secretary (org.) Ashok Koul and general secretary, Vibodh Gupta.

Ravinder Raina said that different programmes are being organized at booth and Panchayat level across the entire length and breadth of Jammu and Kashmir and the party leaders are supervising each programme minutely. Through these programmes, the party cadre is assigned the task of making people aware about the good governance, mega development projects, and welfare schemes of the Narendra Modi Government.

Ravinder Raina said no doubt the graph of BJP is too high but still each one of us has to put more efforts to make people realize that it is the BJP only, which has real concern for the nation and its population of about 140 crore people.

Ashok Koul sought details from each president and district Prabhari related to the progress and the public response in the ongoing Booth Jan Samvad Abhiyaan programmes at booth levels in the UT. He was of the view that reaching the doorsteps of the people on a regular basis with the authentic information of the good works of Modi Government and exposing the opposition parties for their false and misleading claims, is the prime duty of each activist of the BJP.

Vibodh Gupta said that nation first and self last is the guiding principle of the BJP and it should not remain just a slogan but need to be adopted in every action and programme. He said that while sharing the development and welfare schemes of Narendra Modi Government, the party leaders should also explain to the people that during the last over nine years, the global standing of the country has gone up manifold and India is, fast growing economy of the world.