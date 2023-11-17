Rich tribute paid to Pt Mangat Ram on 91st birth anniversary

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 17:Rich tribute were paid to former Deputy Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Pt Mangat Ram Sharma on his 91st birth anniversary in a function held at Jagat Resorts, Jammu here today.

Prominent leadership of Congress party and different political parties, social and trade organizations and members of civil society participated in the function organised by Pt Mangat Ram Sharma Fans Club and family members.

JKPCC president Vikar Rasool Wani was the chief guest while CWC member G A Mir presided over the function which was attended by JKPCC working president Raman Bhalla, former BJP president and Ex-MLA Ashok Khajuria, senior vice president & chief spokesperson Congress Ravinder Sharma, Sheikh Bashir- Ex-MLC and senior NC leader, former Ministers & vice Presidents PCC Yogesh Sawhney, Yash Pal Kundal, SS Channi, besides Rajnish Sharma Mian- vice president and Treasurer PCC, Dr C L Gupta,Yash Pal Gupta from Traders Association, Kanta Bhan, journalists Sohail Kazmi, Zorawar Singh Jamwal -Team Jammu, Capt Murti Gupta, Adv Shah Mohammad, Pranab Shagotra, Zahida Khan, Aslam Qureshi, V K Maggoo, Shashi Sharma, Shakeel Shah, Pawan Raina, Narinder Gupta, Satish Sharma, Amrit Bali, Narinder Sharma, Manmohan Singh, Balbir Singh, Naresh Sharma, Santosh Majotra, Pankaj Dogra, Bhupinder Singh, Sanjeev Dubey, Ch Dwarka,Vijay Sharma, Uday Bhanu Chib, Hussain Ali Waffa, Akash Bharat Ajay Lakhotra, Sanjeev Panda, Rajvir Singh, Vijay Shastri, Madan Chalota, Ravi Shastri, Heera Lal Pandita, Lalita Sharma, Ricky Dalotra, Jatin Raina, AP Lucky, Aniruddh Sawhney besides several other prominent political and social leaders attended and paid rich tributes.

Floral tribute were paid to the veteran leader by several speakers praising the leadership qualities of Pt Mangat Ram Sharma and sharing their experiences of his personality and passion for service of service to people.

JKPCC president Vikar Rasool Wani while paying floral tribute stated that his qualities of leadership impressed everyone irrespective of political affiliations and caste, creed, colour, region or religion. He was one of the most respected leaders of Jammu and Kashmir who had a vast experience of public life. He won the hearts of all sections of society by his approach to common man.

CWC member and former PCC president Ghulaam Ahmed Mir shared the description of his personality who was approachable to everyone irrespective of castle, creed, colour. He left an indelible mark on every one who approached him in any manner.

Working president Raman Bhalla described him as great leader who had lot experience, understanding and patience. He treated every body alike and fought for the due rights and share to Jammu region. He always served the people throughout his life and remained amongst people all times . He was down to earth and every one could approach him for help.

Ashok Khajuria veteran BJP leader recalled his great contributions in public life in different capacities.

Dr C L Gupta shared his experiences with him being a neighbours and closely associated and described him as a people’s man whose doors were always open for every one, irrespective of the caste, colour and creed.

Ravinder Sharma described him as a great leader and stalwart of the party who was respected by the people of all walks and trusted by Congress leadership.

Several other prominent speakers paid rich tribute to Pandit ji and described him a great political personality of J&k. Family members, relatives and fans of Pandit Ji attended the function.