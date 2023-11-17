Bukhari urges ‘Delhi’ to reciprocate aspirations of J&K people

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 17: Apni Party president Syed Mohd Altaf Bukhari has appealed to the Prime Minister to intervene and ensure that the verifications required for obtaining jobs and passports are not hindered on unnecessary grounds. He also urged New Delhi to reciprocate the peaceful aspirations of the people in Jammu and Kashmir with positive initiatives.

Addressing party convention at Gund Khawaja Qasim village in north Kashmir’s Pattan today Bukhari appealed to the Prime Minister Modi to intervene for a smooth verification process for job and passport aspirants. He stated, “The verifications for job and passport seekers are being hindered simply because some relative of the applicant was involved in some years or even decades ago. I request Prime Minister to intervene and ensure that verifications are not hindered on unnecessary grounds. People in Jammu and Kashmir have been contributing to peace and normalcy, realizing that peace has tremendous dividends in terms of prosperity and development. Therefore, New Delhi must reciprocate the peaceful aspirations of the people by initiating positive measures here,” he pleaded.

Apni Party leader urged people to reject the traditional political parties that have been deceiving them for years and decades. “You must tell these deceptive politicians that enough is enough. Don’t allow them to further exploit innocent people through deceptive slogans and fake promises. They have always kept you allured with fake promises for their own political gains.”

Senior vice president, Ghulam Hassan Mir, urged the Centre to conduct the Assembly polls, as well as the Municipal and Panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir without any further delay.

“I want to ask New Delhi why the people of Jammu and Kashmir are being denied their right to choose their own representatives. Why is this happening only in the Jammu and Kashmir region of India, which is considered the largest democracy in the world? I strongly demand the Government to hold the due elections here as soon as possible.”

Vice president, Usman Majid said that the people of J&K have realized that the traditional political parties have been deceiving them with fake promises over the years and decades. “I strongly believe that people have decided this time to show these traditional exploiters the door. These parties stand exposed now.”

Senior leaders Ch Mushtaq, Javid Iqbal, Muzaffar Rizvi, Adv Sajad Ibrahim, Ishfaq and Kaneez Fatima were also present.