LG to flag-off contingent of 700 students from Katra tomorrow

JU to launch historic ‘College on Wheels’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 17: In a groundbreaking move, University of Jammu (JU) is all set to launch historic ‘College on Wheels’ also known as Jammu and Kashmir Gyanodaya Express, a transformative educational journey that sets more than 700 girls on a unique learning adventure.

The historic Gyanodaya Express shall be flagged-off by Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, and JU Chancellor Manoj Sinha on 19th of November from Katra Railway Station.

Speaking during a curtain raiser ceremony, Prof Dinesh Singh, Vice Chairman, Higher Education Council J&K and former VC of Delhi University, said that this particular educational journey is inspired by the philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi. He said that one more important feature of this journey is that the students shall be taught about operating Charkha and student who will spin longest thread from Charkha shall be rewarded. He further said during the journey, students will get a chance to visit Ashrams of Mahatma Gandhi in Sabarmati and Vardha.

Click here to watch video

“This particular initiative is a dream of LG Manoj Sinha and Vice Chairman Higher Education Council J&K, Dinesh Singh, wherein University of Jammu has been selected as a nodal institute,” said Vice Chancellor, Prof Umesh Rai while addressing media. He said that this innovative educational program will take learning of students to new horizons, quite literally.

“More than 700 students along with 100 faculty members from seven academic institutions of J&K, besides Cluster Innovation Center Delhi, IIT Bombay and more than 20 affiliated colleges of J&K are participating in this momentous journey,” said the VC. He said during the course of the journey, students shall visit both the houses of Parliament, President House, IIT Bombay, Shipyards of Bombay and Goa, ISRO and some other relevant places.

Prof Naresh Padha (Coordinator, College on Wheels), Dr Vinay Thusoo, Dr Garima Gupta (HoD Journalism and Media Studies), Dr Neeraj Sharma (Special Secretary to VC), Dr Daud Iqbal Baba (Nodal Officer, College on Wheels), Dr Shalu Sharma (Nodal Officer, College on Wheels), Dr Bindoo Sangra (Department of Law) and Dr Akhilesh Sharma (Liaison Officer) were also present on the occasion.