Police nab notorious thief with 40 tolas of stolen gold, cash

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 17: Police claimed today that they have apprehended a notorious thief and recovered from his possession 404 grams (40 tolas) of the stolen gold and cash.

Addressing media persons here at Police Station Janipur, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jammu, Dr Vinod Kumar said that four different thefts were reported recently in the areas under the jurisdiction of Police Stations Bakshi Nagar and Janipur.

Probing these cases, he said, a team of police officers headed by SDPO West, Vikram Singh, and assisted by SHO Janipur, Inspector Sikandar Singh, under the supervision of SP North, Kulbir Handa, apprehended a suspect, Shubham of Gurah Qasim Nagar, Bakshi Nagar, Jammu at present near Kali Mata Temple, Shiv Nagar, Jammu.

During questioning, the SSP Jammu said that the suspect confessed to his involvement in the thefts and on his disclosure, the stolen gold weighing around 404 grams (40 tolas), including 296 grams stolen from the areas in the jurisdiction of Police Stations Janipur and Bakshi Nagar, was recovered from his possession. The rest of the gold was seized under Section 102 of the CrPC, he said.

The SSP Jammu further said that the accused, who conducted several thefts in the areas under the jurisdiction of Police Stations Janipur, Bakshi Nagar, and Domana, strategically placed the stolen gold in three different financial institutions: Muthoot Finance Limited’s branches in Janipur, Bahu Plaza, and Shastri Nagar; Manappuram Finance Limited’s Sarwal Branch; and Canara Bank’s Janipur Branch.

When questioned about the actions against financial institutions involved in purchasing gold from suspicious sources, the SSP Jammu stated, “we’re seeking legal opinion from experts on this subject to chargesheet such institutions.”

Detailing the modus operandi, SSP Jammu explained that the accused conducted thorough reconnaissance of houses, targeting those left unattended over a certain period. Contrary to speculation, the police officer said that the accused operated alone without any gang affiliation.

As the investigation progresses, SSP Jammu assured that the police are committed to completing legal formalities to return the remaining gold to its rightful owners.