Azad visits Bhaderwah fire victims, injured in Doda road accident

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA, Nov 17: The Democratic Progressive Azad Party Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad today said that he will take all the possible measures and ensure the fire victims of Bhaderwah and those injured in tragic road accident in Doda’s Assar receive proper compensation and relief from the Government.

Azad visited fire victims of Bhaderwah where several residential houses and commercial establishments were gutted in fire, rendering several families homeless and many more jobless. He said it is the responsibility of Govt to rehabilitate all those who were making their bread and butter from these commercial places and have lost everything in this devastating fire.

“I share your concern since you are left homeless due to this fire incident. You have to face the tough times in view of coming winters. So, I will speak to the district authorities to ensure you are provided adequate relief to overcome this winter without facing any tough challenges,” he told the fire victims at Bhaderwah.

Azad said that in addition of that the fire victims who lost their shops and other businesses shall also be provided soft loans by Government since they can’t afford to rebuild their lives in absence of proper support. “They have meagre resources and may not be able to revive their businesses. I request the Government to provide them soft loans so that their families may not suffer,” he said.

Former CM later visited GMC Doda and met those who were injured in a deadly accident at Assar. He also inquired about their health from the hospital authorities and urged them to provide all the possible treatment and support so that they resume their day-to-day activities fast. He said most of the injured in this accident have families to feed and may not afford treatment outside in private hospitals. They must be provided every possible treatment and medicine by the hospital authorities.

DPAP chairman also met the families of injured and said that he stands by these families in this tough times. The former Chief Minister later visited the accident site where he also inquired about the reasons for this deadly accident that consumed precious 39 human lives.

He said despite proper road infrastructure in place, the traffic violations is the main reason for these deadly accidents. He urged Government to ensure rules are being followed by the drivers who ply on this road for the safety of common people.

Azad was accompanied by party Vice Chairman GM.Saroori, general secretary Majeed Wani, chief spokesperson Salman Nizami, Zonal president PR.Manhas, Distt president Doda Asif Gattu and others.