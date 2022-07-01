LG Sinha greets doctors on “doctors day”, DAK demand setting up of University

Srinagar, July 1: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday greeted the doctors on the “Doctors day” and expressed gratitude to them for their selfless service towards humanity.

The Lieutenant Governor greeted the doctors on the day and expressed gratitude to men and women for their selfless service towards humanity in this unique profession through a tweet.

“On Doctors Day, my greetings to all doctors. I express my gratitude to men and women, selflessly serving humanity through this unique profession & transforming the lives of millions. Lieutenant Governor in a tweet said.

Meanwhile, Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) on “doctors day” demanded setting up of a medical university in Kashmir.

“Medical university in Kashmir is the need of the hour” said DAK President Dr Nisar ul Hassan.

Dr Hassan said Jammu and Kashmir (JK) has dozens of medical institutions, including medical, dental and paramedical colleges, which are currently affiliated to Kashmir and Jammu universities. The two universities are already overburdened with the affairs of their own academic institutions and find it hard to cater to the needs of thousands of medical and paramedical students.

“In absence of medical university, medical students suffer immensely as examination results and awarding of degrees often get delayed,” he said.

The DAK President said medical university would give new direction to the medical curriculum that would change the health care scenario in J&K.

“The varsity would provide competent caring physicians through quality undergraduate and postgraduate training that would shape the future of the health care in the region,” he said adding “the quality of nurses and paramedics would also improve through outstanding education that would produce a paradigm change in patient care.”

“The university would provide an environment that is conducive for research which would bring us on the scientific map of the world,” said Dr Nisar.

“It would serve as an international magnet and will attract high quality professionals across the globe to practice, teach and research in an academic medical environment,” he said. (Agencies)