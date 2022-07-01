Best Web Hosting Providers For Your Business Needs 2022

For a successful online business, a reliable web hosting provider is the first thing you need to look up for. With so many hosting providers in the market, here are our top picks for the best web hosting provider in India for all your business needs.

Top Web Hosting Providers in India

Hostinger: Our Top Pick For Web Hosting in India

Hostinger is a great website host with all the required features you need at an affordable price. The interface is friendly, affordable and with a 99.9% uptime guarantee, you can’t go wrong with Hostinger.

What we like about Hostinger:

24/7 365 days lively customer support

Key features: Fast Speeds, unlimited bandwidth and a blazing fast website experience Average Speed: 99 ms (for India), 176 ms (Global)

Free website migration

Total security with DDoS protection, auto updates, auto backups

9% Uptime Guarantee

1 click installation of 100+ apps

Pricing & Plans:

Web Hosting Plans include: Standard Web Hosting | Cloud Hosting | WordPress Hosting | VPS Hosting | CyberPanel Hosting

Monthly plans are priced from Rs. 59 up to Rs. 219. Use Hostinger coupon code 2022 to save further on your plans.

Pros Cons ● Consistent Speeds ● Exceptional Customer Support ● Free Domain name ● Lack of Advanced Hosting Features

Bluehost: Best For Beginners

Bluehost web hosting provides a reliable, innovative and secure environment for beginners entering into the online business fora.

What we like about Bluehost:

Simplified web building for those without coding knowledge or web design insights.

Average Speed: 330 ms (India) 154 ms (Global)

9% Uptime Guarantee

Key features: 50 GB SSD space, unlimited data transfer, 1 free domain, Free Office 365 for 30 days

Pricing & Plans:

Web Hosting Plans provided include: Shared Hosting | Dedicated Hosting | VPS Hosting for WordPress websites

Monthly plans starting at Rs. 199 to Rs. 366

Pros Cons ● Easy customisation and scalability ● Popular choice among bloggers and marketers ● Fastest website speed in India ● Offers both Windows and Linux Hosting ● Poor customer support ● Considered less reliable in reviews ● Struggles to handle large traffic

HostGator: Unrivaled Shared Hosting

Power up your business website with HostGator and achieve online success with secure and unrivaled hosting services.

What we like about HostGator:

Impressive selection of hosting, domain selection and website building services

93% Uptime Guarantee

Key features: Unmetered bandwidth, Free SSL Certificate, unlimited email IDs

Pricing & Plans:

Web Hosting Plans include: Shared | Dedicated | VPS | Reseller Hosting | WordPress | Website Builder

Monthly plans starting at Rs. 399 to Rs. 749

Pros Cons ● 45 Day money back guarantee ● Free website transfers for WordPress site ● Offers both Windows and Linux Hosting ● Apart from WordPress other services tend to struggle ● Pricing on the higher side

Cloudways: Best For Cloud Hosting

Realise your business website’s potential with flexible and powerful hosting from Cloudways. Take a look at the key features, pros and plans below.

What we like about Cloudways:

Choice between 5 different cloud platforms, from Amazon to Google

Key features: Free SSL, Free migration, automated backups, unlimited application installation

24/7 support

Pricing & Plans:

Web Hosting types: WordPress | WooCommerce | PHP | Reseller Hosting

Prices start at Rs. 899

Pros Cons ● Enhanced level of flexibility and customisation for cloud web hosting ● Get Free Trials and Pay as you go ● Not friendly for beginners ● No email Hosting ● Expensive

DreamHost: Value For Money Hosting

Grow your business website with DreamHost, get optimized performance, guaranteed reliability and value for money plans.

What we like about DreamHost:

Key Features: WP Website Builder Package with Design Tools, SEO Recommendations, Template Library of over 200 starter sites

6% Uptime

24X7 DDoS protection

Pricing & Plans:

Web Hosting Types are: Shared | Dedicated | VPS | Managed WordPress | Cloud Hosting

Prices starting from Rs. 190

Pros Cons ● Awarded with Editor’s Choice Web Hosting Service for 5 years in a row ● Get your website prototype by professional designers ● Calls with Customer Support cost extra ● Most features have to be paid for

GreenGeeks: Energy Efficient Green Hosting

GreenGeeks is the world’s first and only environment friendly web hosting company that offers excellent website speeds coupled with energy efficient reliability.

What we like about GreenGeeks:

Average page loading time: 0.60 seconds

Uptime: 99.8%

Key features: 300% energy efficiency, SSD storage, Linux and cPanel support

24/7 365 days support

Pricing & Plans:

Web Hosting Plans: Shared | VPS | WordPress | Reseller Hosting

Pricing starts at Rs. 259 to Rs. 888 per month

Pros Cons ● Environment Friendly Web Hosting with Energy Efficient Data Centers ● 30 day money back guarantee ● Free Backups ● No data centers in India ● Expensive Plans

GoDaddy Hosting: Best for Unmetered Bandwidth

Empower your business with GoDaddy’s award winning web hosting services and create an impressive web presence with the most trusted name across the globe.

What we like about GoDaddy:

1 click installation of 125+ apps

99% Uptime guaranteed

Key features: easy to use control panel, free domain name, free Microsoft 365 email, 200 GB of storage

24/7 customer support and DDoS protection

Pricing & Plans:

Web Hosting Plans include: WordPress | Dedicated | VPS | Reseller Hosting | Eco-Friendly Web Hosting | Business Hosting

Monthly plans start at Rs. 149 to Rs. 499

Pros Cons ● Award winning hosting service with over 20 million customers ● Specializes in 1 click domain setup ● Most features have to be paid for

Criteria For Choosing The Best Web Hosting Provider For Your Business

Web Hosting providers offer a range of differing features and benefits that can get confusing to wade through. Here are some of the essential features you should look up when identifying high quality and high performance web hosting for your business.

Reliability & Uptime

Security and Trustworthiness

Website Speed, Bandwidth & Storage

Affordability

Customer Support

Wide range of hosting packages

Website Building Tools

Automatic Backups

User Ratings

Conclusion

Bringing your business online is the need of the hour in today’s time. Pick the right web hosting service for your needs, scale to the top, achieve online success and embrace the ingenuity of the interconnected digital world.