Best Web Hosting Providers For Your Business Needs 2022

For a successful online business, a reliable web hosting provider is the first thing you need to look up for. With so many hosting providers in the market, here are our top picks for the best web hosting provider in India for all your business needs.
Top Web Hosting Providers in India
- Hostinger: Our Top Pick For Web Hosting in India
Hostinger is a great website host with all the required features you need at an affordable price. The interface is friendly, affordable and with a 99.9% uptime guarantee, you can’t go wrong with Hostinger.
What we like about Hostinger:
- 24/7 365 days lively customer support
- Key features: Fast Speeds, unlimited bandwidth and a blazing fast website experience
- Average Speed: 99 ms (for India), 176 ms (Global)
- Free website migration
- Total security with DDoS protection, auto updates, auto backups
- 9% Uptime Guarantee
- 1 click installation of 100+ apps
Pricing & Plans:
- Web Hosting Plans include:
- Standard Web Hosting | Cloud Hosting | WordPress Hosting | VPS Hosting | CyberPanel Hosting
- Monthly plans are priced from Rs. 59 up to Rs. 219. Use Hostinger coupon code 2022 to save further on your plans.
|Pros
|Cons
|● Consistent Speeds
● Exceptional Customer Support
● Free Domain name
|● Lack of Advanced Hosting Features
- Bluehost: Best For Beginners
Bluehost web hosting provides a reliable, innovative and secure environment for beginners entering into the online business fora.
What we like about Bluehost:
- Simplified web building for those without coding knowledge or web design insights.
- Average Speed: 330 ms (India) 154 ms (Global)
- 9% Uptime Guarantee
- Key features: 50 GB SSD space, unlimited data transfer, 1 free domain, Free Office 365 for 30 days
Pricing & Plans:
- Web Hosting Plans provided include:
- Shared Hosting | Dedicated Hosting | VPS Hosting for WordPress websites
- Monthly plans starting at Rs. 199 to Rs. 366
|Pros
|Cons
|● Easy customisation and scalability
● Popular choice among bloggers and marketers
● Fastest website speed in India
● Offers both Windows and Linux Hosting
|● Poor customer support
● Considered less reliable in reviews
● Struggles to handle large traffic
- HostGator: Unrivaled Shared Hosting
Power up your business website with HostGator and achieve online success with secure and unrivaled hosting services.
What we like about HostGator:
- Impressive selection of hosting, domain selection and website building services
- 93% Uptime Guarantee
- Key features: Unmetered bandwidth, Free SSL Certificate, unlimited email IDs
Pricing & Plans:
- Web Hosting Plans include:
- Shared | Dedicated | VPS | Reseller Hosting | WordPress | Website Builder
- Monthly plans starting at Rs. 399 to Rs. 749
|Pros
|Cons
|● 45 Day money back guarantee
● Free website transfers for WordPress site
● Offers both Windows and Linux Hosting
|● Apart from WordPress other services tend to struggle
● Pricing on the higher side
- Cloudways: Best For Cloud Hosting
Realise your business website’s potential with flexible and powerful hosting from Cloudways. Take a look at the key features, pros and plans below.
What we like about Cloudways:
- Choice between 5 different cloud platforms, from Amazon to Google
- Key features: Free SSL, Free migration, automated backups, unlimited application installation
- 24/7 support
Pricing & Plans:
- Web Hosting types:
- WordPress | WooCommerce | PHP | Reseller Hosting
- Prices start at Rs. 899
|Pros
|Cons
|● Enhanced level of flexibility and customisation for cloud web hosting
● Get Free Trials and Pay as you go
|● Not friendly for beginners
● No email Hosting
● Expensive
- DreamHost: Value For Money Hosting
Grow your business website with DreamHost, get optimized performance, guaranteed reliability and value for money plans.
What we like about DreamHost:
- Key Features: WP Website Builder Package with Design Tools, SEO Recommendations, Template Library of over 200 starter sites
- 6% Uptime
- 24X7 DDoS protection
Pricing & Plans:
- Web Hosting Types are:
- Shared | Dedicated | VPS | Managed WordPress | Cloud Hosting
- Prices starting from Rs. 190
|Pros
|Cons
|● Awarded with Editor’s Choice Web Hosting Service for 5 years in a row
● Get your website prototype by professional designers
|● Calls with Customer Support cost extra
● Most features have to be paid for
- GreenGeeks: Energy Efficient Green Hosting
GreenGeeks is the world’s first and only environment friendly web hosting company that offers excellent website speeds coupled with energy efficient reliability.
What we like about GreenGeeks:
- Average page loading time: 0.60 seconds
- Uptime: 99.8%
- Key features: 300% energy efficiency, SSD storage, Linux and cPanel support
- 24/7 365 days support
Pricing & Plans:
- Web Hosting Plans:
- Shared | VPS | WordPress | Reseller Hosting
- Pricing starts at Rs. 259 to Rs. 888 per month
|Pros
|Cons
|● Environment Friendly Web Hosting with Energy Efficient Data Centers
● 30 day money back guarantee
● Free Backups
|● No data centers in India
● Expensive Plans
- GoDaddy Hosting: Best for Unmetered Bandwidth
Empower your business with GoDaddy’s award winning web hosting services and create an impressive web presence with the most trusted name across the globe.
What we like about GoDaddy:
- 1 click installation of 125+ apps
- 99% Uptime guaranteed
- Key features: easy to use control panel, free domain name, free Microsoft 365 email, 200 GB of storage
- 24/7 customer support and DDoS protection
Pricing & Plans:
- Web Hosting Plans include:
- WordPress | Dedicated | VPS | Reseller Hosting | Eco-Friendly Web Hosting | Business Hosting
- Monthly plans start at Rs. 149 to Rs. 499
|Pros
|Cons
|● Award winning hosting service with over 20 million customers
● Specializes in 1 click domain setup
|● Most features have to be paid for
Criteria For Choosing The Best Web Hosting Provider For Your Business
Web Hosting providers offer a range of differing features and benefits that can get confusing to wade through. Here are some of the essential features you should look up when identifying high quality and high performance web hosting for your business.
- Reliability & Uptime
- Security and Trustworthiness
- Website Speed, Bandwidth & Storage
- Affordability
- Customer Support
- Wide range of hosting packages
- Website Building Tools
- Automatic Backups
- User Ratings
Conclusion
Bringing your business online is the need of the hour in today’s time. Pick the right web hosting service for your needs, scale to the top, achieve online success and embrace the ingenuity of the interconnected digital world.